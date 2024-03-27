Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi’s appeals in cipher case

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi’s appeals in cipher case
Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ad­journed appeals till tomorrow against the conviction of PTI’s founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Cipher case. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Jus­tice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals against the sentence of two accused. Defence Law­yer Barrister Salman Safdar and FIA’s Special Pros­ecutor Hamid Ali Shah appeared before the court. During hearing, the chief justice said that today case couldn’t be proceeded due to some engagement and it would be heard tomorrow. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Wednesday.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711492898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024