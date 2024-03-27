IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi’s appeals in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ad­journed appeals till tomorrow against the conviction of PTI’s founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Cipher case. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Jus­tice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals against the sentence of two accused. Defence Law­yer Barrister Salman Safdar and FIA’s Special Pros­ecutor Hamid Ali Shah appeared before the court. During hearing, the chief justice said that today case couldn’t be proceeded due to some engagement and it would be heard tomorrow. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Wednesday.