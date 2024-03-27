Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Interference in judiciary not acceptable: SCBA

Web Desk
9:13 PM | March 27, 2024
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) released a statement regarding the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about interference in the judicial matters.

SCBA President Shahzad Shoukat stressed the association's commitment to upholding the rule of law. He expressed strong displeasure over the incident mentioned in the judges' letter.

"Interference in the judiciary is not only condemnable but also warrants decisive action," said the SCBA president.

The Supreme Court Bar Association reiterated its belief in the independence of the judiciary. It emphasised that any actions perceived as undermining this independence would not be accepted by the association. 

