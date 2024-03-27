Interior ministry has banned social media app X, PTA tells IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Tuesday submitted its reply before the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) in a petition challeng­ing the suspension of social media platform X (Twitter) in the country. The PTA’s counsel ad­opted the stance in the reply that that the inte­rior ministry is responsible for the banning of social media platform X in the country. The tele­com authority stated this before a single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aam­er Farooq who conducted hearing of the petition moved by Ehtisham Abbasi against the closure of X which remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17. Lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Besides submission of PTA’s written response, its lawyer also presented a letter in envelop be­fore the court saying that this letter is only for the court. After reading the letter, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that there is nothing in it and directed to provide the same to the petitioner’s counsel who said that it is already available on social media.

Justice Aamer remarked that there should be genuine reasons for closure of twitter and if it is a matter of state security or national security, the situation would have been different.

In response, PTA’s legal counsel attributed the platform’s closure to the directives outlined in the letter, citing legal obligations for compliance. He further said that in this regard, the answer is to be given by the Ministry of Interior.

The IHC CJ maintained that the platform can only be banned under specific laws and empha­sized that it plays a role in the exchange of ideas and freedom of speech and is used by many in Pa­kistan. The bench remarked that there should be a genuine reason for the ban. He continued that things have changed over the past two decades and many opinions are present on the social me­dia apps, including some against the judiciary. He added that the social media platforms can only be banned under the rule of law.

Later, the IHC bench summoned the competent officer of the Ministry of Interior and deferred the hearing till April 3.