International Nowruz Day: A moment to celebrate peace and friendship

MOGHARI - The word Nowruz in Persian language means “new day”; it demonstrates a Persian tradition which is three thousand years old. Nowruz is the first day of spring which coincides with the astronomical vernal equinox. This tradition is celebrated not only in Iran but also in countries which have been impacted by Persian culture, in such a way that today more than three hundred million people in Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan celebrate this day. Nowruz celebration is not limited to a specific geographic region in South and Central Asia, the Caucasus, Black Sea and the Balkan today; rather this ancient tradition is even joyfully marked in countries as far as US, Europe, and Canada by the migrant communities. Nowruz is also celebrated in north Pakistan. As per some historians, Nowruz tradition entered this region when Iranian preachers first came to Gilgit- Baltistan. Nowruz was inscribed in 2009 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and accordingly the International Nowruz Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly, in the resolution A/RES/64/253 on 23 February 2024. Nowruz is a celebration of the beginning of spring and revival of nature’s life. Nowruz is the end of a past year and a starting point for a new year. Nowruz is the end of winter and beginning of spring. All traditions and symbols of Nowruz highlight new life, freshness, liveliness and joy. Some traditions of Nowruz like setting up Haftsin Table embody components which symbolizehealth, wellbeing and happiness. By Nowruz arrival, people would have completed cleaning up their houses and at Nowruz time they exchange visits and conduct joyful functions. Friendship, reinforcing bonds, peace and reconciliation, setting aside differences and disagreements and demonstrating love and compassion for fellow humans constitute the identifying characteristics of Nowruz. By examining Nowruz deeper, it is realised that Nowruz is a symbol for the friendship between man and nature and man and man, and this is what the human society needs more than any other time. The man whose origin stems from nature must be at harmony with nature. The man rising from the Mother Nature must protect and safeguard nature. Otherwise, his own life would be jeopardised. Human life must be in tandem with conservation and protection of nature and not in any way poised against nature as the life and health of the two sides are inter-dependent. It is clear that parts of the maladies of human societies today result from the disproportionate and incautious industrialization which has not only devastated nature but also sparked climate change and environmental disasters in particular in developing countries. On the other hand, Nowruz symbolises peace and friendship and setting up communal happiness. Like nature, the human beings must also renew their relations with their inner selves and their relations with other human beings and make resolve to construct a new chapter for their future. Nowruz as a shared and spiritual universal heritage highlights unity, equality and friendship among the nations and their push towards making a brighter future in joint welfare and prosperity, a future which is devoid of fury, violence, conflict and terror; a future which has no sign of poverty and impoverishment. We celebrate Nowruz 1403 (2024) in Pakistan while we hope that in the new year, as a result of cooperation and synergy of regional countries, we may witness joint welfare and prosperity for the people of the region and the world and in this line the relations of the two peoples and governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will make advancement in all areas in line with ensuring our countries and peoples’ interests. Happy Nowruz!
ALI ASGHAR
(The writer is Attaché at Consulate General of Iran in Lahore)