International Nowruz Day: A moment to celebrate peace and friendship

MOGHARI - The word Nowruz in Persian language means “new day”; it demon­strates a Persian tradi­tion which is three thou­sand years old. Nowruz is the first day of spring which coincides with the astronomical vernal equinox. This tradition is celebrated not only in Iran but also in coun­tries which have been impacted by Persian cul­ture, in such a way that today more than three hundred million people in Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, In­dia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh­stan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uz­bekistan celebrate this day. Nowruz celebration is not limited to a spe­cific geographic region in South and Central Asia, the Caucasus, Black Sea and the Balkan to­day; rather this ancient tradition is even joyfully marked in countries as far as US, Europe, and Canada by the migrant communities. Nowruz is also celebrated in north Pakistan. As per some historians, Now­ruz tradition entered this region when Iranian preachers first came to Gilgit- Baltistan. Nowruz was inscribed in 2009 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultur­al Heritage of Human­ity and accordingly the International Nowruz Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assem­bly, in the resolution A/RES/64/253 on 23 Feb­ruary 2024. Nowruz is a celebration of the begin­ning of spring and reviv­al of nature’s life. Now­ruz is the end of a past year and a starting point for a new year. Nowruz is the end of winter and beginning of spring. All traditions and symbols of Nowruz highlight new life, freshness, liveli­ness and joy. Some tra­ditions of Nowruz like setting up Haftsin Table embody components which symbolizehealth, wellbeing and happi­ness. By Nowruz arrival, people would have com­pleted cleaning up their houses and at Nowruz time they exchange vis­its and conduct joyful functions. Friendship, reinforcing bonds, peace and reconciliation, set­ting aside differences and disagreements and demonstrating love and compassion for fellow humans constitute the identifying character­istics of Nowruz. By ex­amining Nowruz deeper, it is realised that Now­ruz is a symbol for the friendship between man and nature and man and man, and this is what the human society needs more than any other time. The man whose origin stems from na­ture must be at harmony with nature. The man rising from the Mother Nature must protect and safeguard nature. Other­wise, his own life would be jeopardised. Human life must be in tandem with conservation and protection of nature and not in any way poised against nature as the life and health of the two sides are inter-de­pendent. It is clear that parts of the maladies of human societies today result from the dispro­portionate and incau­tious industrialization which has not only dev­astated nature but also sparked climate change and environmental di­sasters in particular in developing countries. On the other hand, Nowruz symbolises peace and friendship and setting up commu­nal happiness. Like na­ture, the human beings must also renew their relations with their in­ner selves and their relations with other human beings and make resolve to con­struct a new chapter for their future. Now­ruz as a shared and spiritual universal heri­tage highlights unity, equality and friendship among the nations and their push towards mak­ing a brighter future in joint welfare and pros­perity, a future which is devoid of fury, violence, conflict and terror; a fu­ture which has no sign of poverty and impov­erishment. We celebrate Nowruz 1403 (2024) in Pakistan while we hope that in the new year, as a result of cooperation and synergy of regional coun­tries, we may witness joint welfare and pros­perity for the people of the region and the world and in this line the rela­tions of the two peoples and governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Repub­lic of Pakistan will make advancement in all areas in line with ensuring our countries and peoples’ interests. Happy Nowruz!

ALI ASGHAR

(The writer is Atta­ché at Consulate Gen­eral of Iran in Lahore)