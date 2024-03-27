Jordan thrash Pakistan 7-0 as Musa Al-Taamari scores hat-trick

Pakistan were thumped 7-0 by Jordan in their round two match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Amman International Stadium on Wednesday.

In the remarkable match, Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari notched up a hat-trick by netting the first, fourth, and sixth goals.

Yazan Al-Naimat contributed the second goal through a penalty kick in the 28th minute. Saad Al-Rousan followed suit, securing the third goal for the team in the 52nd minute.

Adding to the scoreline, Ali Alwan found the back of the net in the 75th minute, followed by Muhammad Abu Zureiq, who wrapped up the scoring with the seventh goal in the 83rd minute.

This remarkable victory has lifted Jordan to second place in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, as the team amassed a total of seven points.

Danish defenders Mohammad Fazal and Abdullah Iqbal did not play the game. Fazal was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, defender Abdullah Iqbal was suspended for the crucial game following accumulated yellow cards from recent matches, as announced earlier by the PFF.

Last Thursday, Jordan beat Pakistan 3-0 at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad during the first qualifying match between the two sides, marking Jordan's first visit to Pakistan for a football match in 18 years.

Looking ahead, two teams from the group will advance to the third round, while the remaining two sides will contend in the Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.