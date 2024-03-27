Journalism at the heart of making climate impact, says British High Commission

ISLAMABAD - Over a hundred journalists from 35 media outlets and re­search organizations yesterday participated in a practical train­ing workshop organized by the British High Commission on cli­mate journalism.

Journalists from different me­dia outlets gained an in-depth knowledge on complex climate change and nature protection issues, discussed how journal­ism is at the frontlines of cli­mate change, explored how to find real climate stories on the ground and practised telling cli­mate stories.

In the workshop, panellists shared their experience and pro­posed ideas for the journalists to cover the climate change related issue. The participants shared the impact of filing the stories related to the climate change.

They discussed challenges that can exist around climate journalism, how to centre wom­en and girls in climate stories, and made commitments to tell climate stories in future. The journalists reflected on the im­portance of finding and telling stories of community action re­lated to climate change and go­ing out to the field in search of climate stories. They discussed how climate journalism can help people to understand the impact climate change has on them and inspire them to take action. Speaking on the occa­sion, British High Commission Development Director Jo Moir said: “We’re delighted to bring together journalists to discuss the critical issue of climate change and biodiversity loss. Journalists play a pivotal role in helping Pakistani people un­derstand how climate change affects them. They can single­handedly change perceptions and inspire change.”

Chief guest at the event, Seemi Ezdi, former Chairperson of the upper house committee on cli­mate change said climate change is the defining issue of our time. We can either be the generation that let it happen, or the one that took bold steps to stop it. Cli­mate change is not just a distant threat, but a present reality de­manding urgent action.

The UK has played a signifi­cant role in supporting Pakistan in response to the devastating floods in 2022. That includes providing over 200,000 women with shelter kits and 48,000 students with learning kits. The UK’s focus, however, is not just on supporting with disasters but improving Pakistan’s cli­mate resilience.