Journalism at the heart of making climate impact, says British High Commission

ISLAMABAD - Over a hundred journalists from 35 media outlets and research organizations yesterday participated in a practical training workshop organized by the British High Commission on climate journalism.
Journalists from different media outlets gained an in-depth knowledge on complex climate change and nature protection issues, discussed how journalism is at the frontlines of climate change, explored how to find real climate stories on the ground and practised telling climate stories.
In the workshop, panellists shared their experience and proposed ideas for the journalists to cover the climate change related issue. The participants shared the impact of filing the stories related to the climate change.
They discussed challenges that can exist around climate journalism, how to centre women and girls in climate stories, and made commitments to tell climate stories in future. The journalists reflected on the importance of finding and telling stories of community action related to climate change and going out to the field in search of climate stories. They discussed how climate journalism can help people to understand the impact climate change has on them and inspire them to take action. Speaking on the occasion, British High Commission Development Director Jo Moir said: “We’re delighted to bring together journalists to discuss the critical issue of climate change and biodiversity loss. Journalists play a pivotal role in helping Pakistani people understand how climate change affects them. They can singlehandedly change perceptions and inspire change.”
Chief guest at the event, Seemi Ezdi, former Chairperson of the upper house committee on climate change said climate change is the defining issue of our time. We can either be the generation that let it happen, or the one that took bold steps to stop it. Climate change is not just a distant threat, but a present reality demanding urgent action.
The UK has played a significant role in supporting Pakistan in response to the devastating floods in 2022. That includes providing over 200,000 women with shelter kits and 48,000 students with learning kits. The UK’s focus, however, is not just on supporting with disasters but improving Pakistan’s climate resilience.