'Just two of us': Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed hold intimate birthday bash

Web Desk
11:13 PM | March 27, 2024
Celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed celebrated the latter’s birthday in an intimate ceremony with just the two of them.


Taking to their Instagram account, Sana thanked the former Pakistan captain for throwing an “amazing” post-birthday party for her.

The Khaani actor shared three pictures from the red-themed birthday party.

The couple looked joyful as Sana cut the flowery pastel blue cake amid red roses and balloons.

The actor wore a suave silk ensemble, which was a plain maroon sleeveless shirt and trouser with same coloured organza dupatta, and completed the look with minimal silver jewellery.

While Shoaib wore a grey green button down shirt with a khaki pants.

  

On Sunday, star cricketer Malik wished his wife and actress Sana on her birthday.


In an Instagram post, Malik shared three pictures of him and Sana together with the caption: "Happy Birthday Sana Shoaib Malik." 
 

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui welcome baby girl

The all-rounder and actor shocked their fans after they announced their marriage on January 20, 2024.


The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts — X and Instagram.

The cricketer was formerly married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana was married to actor/singer Umair Jaswal.

