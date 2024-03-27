Kenya releases first cult massacre bodies to families

MALINDI - Kenyan authorities on Tuesday began re­leasing the bodies of victims of a dooms­day starvation cult, almost a year since the discovery of mass graves in a grisly case that shocked the world. One family re­ceived four bodies that were loaded into a hearse from a morgue in the Indian Ocean town of Malindi, as loved-ones wailed, an AFP correspondent at the scene said. The remains are the first to be handed over to their relatives after months of painstaking work to identify them using DNA. Hun­dreds of bodies, including those of chil­dren, have been exhumed from the shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from Malin­di. Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is alleged to have incited his followers to starve to death in order to “meet Jesus” in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre”. A number of the 429 bodies exhumed between April and October last year have been positively identified through DNA profiling. While starvation caused many deaths, some of the bodies, including of children, showed signs of death by asphyxiation, strangula­tion or bludgeoning, according to govern­ment autopsies. A homicide officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations told AFP it was up to relatives to make their own burial arrangements. Families have had to endure a painful wait for the bodies of their loved-ones after the DNA profiling was delayed by lack of reagents and equipment. Mackenzie is facing a slew of charges, accused of driving his fol­lowers to death by preaching that starva­tion was the only path to God. The former taxi driver turned messiah has pleaded not guilty to 191 counts of murder, man­slaughter and terrorism. He has also been charged with child torture and cruelty. The state-backed Kenya National Com­mission on Human Rights (KNCHR) last week accused security officers in Malindi “gross abdication of duty and negligence”. “They not only failed to be proactive in collecting and acting on intelligence to forestall the Shakahola massacre but also unjustifiably failed to act on credible and actionable reports,” KNCHR chair Rose­line Odede said. The body also deplored the slow process of identifying the victims and enabling families to bury them, say­ing: “People are anxious and need closure on the matter”. But chief government pa­thologist Johansen Oduor said last week that most of the families have not been coming to claim the bodies, posing a chal­lenge to obtain DNA samples. Oduor said Monday that at least 35 other mass graves have been identified in Shakahola and fur­ther exhumations set to begin soon could drive up the overall death toll. Questions have been raised about how Mackenzie, a father of seven, managed to evade law en­forcement despite a history of extrem­ism and previous legal cases. The case led the government to flag the need for tighter control of fringe denomi­nations. A devout largely Christian nation, Kenya has struggled to regu­late unscrupulous churches and cults that dabble in criminality. Kenya’s interior minister has said the authori­ties will convert Shakahola forest into a national memorial site.