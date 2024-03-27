Kite flying, metal string sale banned in Mardan

Peshawar - Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayyaz Sherpao, has imposed a ban on kite flying, as well as the sale and purchase of kites and metal strings under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The ban, effective immediately, aims to safeguard the lives of children and youth. Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In parallel, on the directives of the DC, a team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saeedullah Jan, Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid, and the Cantonment Executive Officer, initiated a crackdown on encroachments. The operation targeted areas from Bank Road Pakistan Chowk to Toru Chowk, extending up to Parhoti Chowk.

Encroachments obstructing footpaths and roads were cleared, with most shopkeepers voluntarily complying and others being removed by the administration, with confiscated goods held at the TMA office. The campaign resulted in the restoration of pedestrian pathways and smoother traffic flow on the roads. Some shopkeepers were fined on-site and strictly warned against future encroachments.

Emphasizing the paramount importance of unhindered traffic flow in Mardan, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao called for full cooperation from the city’s residents with the administration’s efforts.