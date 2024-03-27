KP CM advisor opens interactive, virtual tourism website

Peshawar - Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture, and Archeology, inaugurated a new interactive and virtual tourism website under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in a simple but impressive ceremony in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The new website provides online virtual tour facilities and pictorial details of all major tourist spots in the province. Visitors wearing VR headsets can experience the sensation of being at these locations and freely explore them.

Praising this initiative, the tourism adviser emphasized the importance of focusing on virtual tourism throughout the province. He stressed the inclusion of various religious, cultural, and archeological sites, as well as hill stations and tourist places, in the website’s virtual tour offerings.

He also urged the inclusion of all tourist, cultural, and archeological places from the merged districts, which are now integral parts of the province. Additionally, he directed the inclusion of hotel booking facilities and other services on the website to ensure comprehensive assistance for visitors.

Zahid Chanzeb reiterated his commitment to promoting tourism and culture in the province in line with the vision of his party chief, Imran Khan, and the confidence placed in him by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He emphasized that the tourism industry is a significant source of income globally and stated his determination to make the province the richest and most prosperous region through aggressive promotion of tourism.

Furthermore, the Tourism Adviser urged expedited efforts to open new tourist spots and enhance facilities for tourists in areas such as Guliyat, Hazara, Malakand, and Chitral, especially with the onset of the summer season.