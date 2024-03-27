LHC CJ presides over first meeting with D&SJs

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan on Tuesday presided over the first meeting with the district and sessions judges of all 36 dis­tricts of Punjab. LHC Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir, Director General of District Judiciary Ma­lik Muhammad Sajid Ali Awan, and Senior Additional Registrars of all three allied LHC benches were also present on the occa­sion. During the deliberations, district and sessions judges from across Punjab voiced their perspectives, laying the ground­work for constructive discourse. Subsequently, Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan unveiled a series of immediate directives aimed at bolstering the efficacy and integrity of the judicial pro­cess. Among the key initiatives announced:- Implementation of video conferencing technology for evidence recording and argu­ment hearings within the district judiciary; swift dismissal of frivo­lous litigation upon initial review, with stringent penalties for of­fenders; mandate for judicial officers to prioritize courtroom presence, with sanctions for pro­longed absence; revamping the curriculum of the Punjab Judicial Academy to align with contempo­rary legal standards; recognition and incentivization of exemplary judicial performance through certificates of appreciation; vigor­ous anti-corruption measures to safeguard the integrity of the dis­trict judiciary, including prompt removal of culpable personnel; introduction of a biometric atten­dance system to ensure punctu­ality among judicial officers; em­phasis on fearless adjudication, with a commitment to upholding the rights of litigants from the outset; expedited bail and acquit­tal procedures for individuals en­snared in baseless criminal cases; collaborative efforts with the Punjab Bar Council to discourage strike actions and foster a culture of cooperation; zero tolerance for court lockdowns, with swift legal recourse against perpetrators of contempt or obstruction; priori­tized resolution of longstanding cases to alleviate backlog and streamline judicial processes.