Liver, Bone Marrow Transplant centres to be set up in KP: Gandapur

Peshawar - In a bid to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people at the provincial level, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has decided to establish Liver and Bone Marrow Transplant Centers in the province. He directed the finance department to prioritize funds required for the purpose.

During a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, provincial cabinet members Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Muzammil Aslam, and Mashal Yousufzai, along with Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, and health sector experts attended. Various matters and proposals regarding the establishment of these transplant centers were discussed.

The meeting decided to initially establish the Liver transplant center at the Institute of Kidney Diseases in Peshawar, later relocating it to the under-construction building of Khyber Medical University. Additionally, the first-ever Institute of Neurosurgery in the province will be established at Fountain House, Peshawar.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to finalize comprehensive plans for these centers, including details on manpower, funds, medical equipment, and administrative structure, emphasizing the need for viable financial plans to ensure sustainability.

Gandapur stressed the government’s commitment to providing liver and bone marrow transplant facilities within the province, aiming to eliminate the need for residents to seek these services elsewhere. He also instructed for the round-the-clock availability of dialysis services in government hospitals where they already exist, and to initiate dialysis services in hospitals where not yet available, highlighting healthcare as a priority area for his government’s resource allocation.

KP CM condemns terrorist attack on Chinese van

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack on the car of Chinese residents at Karakoram Highway in Shangla district.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the Chinese government and said that targeting Chinese residents is very sad and condemnable.

Expressing regret over the loss of human lives, the Chief Minister asked the Inspector General of Police KP for a report on the incident.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned divisional and district administrations to ensure immediate medical assistance to the blast victims.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure foolproof security of foreign residents in the province.