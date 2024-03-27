LWMC holds cleanliness awareness event in school

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in connec­tion with its Clean Campus Ambassador Program, ar­ranged a cleanliness aware­ness event at Government Girls High School on Walton Road on Tuesday. Over 3,400 girl students were educated on the significance of cleanliness. According to a spokesman for the company, selected stu­dents were appointed “Ambas­sadors of Cleanliness”, while the aim of the programme is to create awareness among students about importance of cleanliness and enabling them to spread LWMC’s mes­sage to society. LWMC social mobilizers teams are also actively engaged in raising awareness about waste seg­regation and cleanliness prac­tices in both government and private schools. Through this program, school children are receiving training on waste reduction and segregation, with practical activities such as waste picking and segrega­tion conducted within school premises. Furthermore, under the guidance of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, LWMC’s operation teams are ensuring daily cleaning of 160 mosques, as well as the meticulous cleaning of over 47 Iftar dasterkhawans set up across the city. Additionally, efforts are underway to clean 250 graveyards in Lahore, with special cleaning teams deployed at Taraweeh loca­tions, Jamia Masjids, and key routes across all towns in the city, he added.