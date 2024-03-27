Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, International

BALTIMORE  -  A major bridge in the US city of Bal­timore collapsed early Tuesday af­ter being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and people plunging into the frigid har­bor below. Dramatic nighttime foot­age showed a 300-meter vessel hit­ting a pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, bringing most of the steel-built structure crashing into the Pat­apsco River within seconds.

Vehicles could be seen on the road surface as the bridge warped and crashed in sections, with the third tranche cantilevering upwards be­fore it, too, tumbled into the water. Rescuers said they were still look­ing for at least seven people, having pulled two people free. As daylight broke the extent of the disaster be­came apparent. Twisted stanchions of steel lay draped over the deck of the ship, on which stacks of contain­ers teetered precariously -- adding further danger to rescue and recov­ery work. Baltimore Mayor Bran­don Scott said maintenance workers were on the bridge at the time of the collision, an incident he described as an “unthinkable tragedy... like some­thing out of an action movie.” “We have to be thinking about the fami­lies and people impacted, folks who we have to try to find,” he said.

Footage appeared to show the ship going dark twice in the mo­ments before the collision, possibly indicating some kind of power fail­ure. There was no immediate con­firmation of the cause of the crash, but Baltimore’s Police Commission­er Richard Worley said there was “no indication” of terrorism. A huge emergency response swung into ac­tion after the collision, which hap­pened around 1:30 am (0530 GMT), with first response vehicles crowd­ing the shoreline. Water tempera­tures were around 48 Fahrenheit (9 Celsius), narrowing the window of survivability and increasing the ur­gency for divers scouring the water, with tides also complicating efforts. Baltimore’s fire chief James Wallace said sonar had “detected the pres­ence of vehicles” in the harbor, but declined to estimate how many. One person was taken to hospital in “a very serious condition,” he said, add­ing a second person recovered from the water was uninjured.

