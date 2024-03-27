Measures taken to save motorcyclists from kite string harm: CTO

FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police has evolved a comprehensive strategy to fix safety wire or shields on motor­cycles in addition to convincing motorcyclists to wear helmets to save themselves from stray wires used in kite flying, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mr. Masood Ahmed Lone.

Visiting different points in the city along with DSP City Circle Khalid Aleem, the CTO said that traffic staff had been deputed at various points in the city to con­vince motorists to fix safety wires on their motorcycles. He said that a meeting had already been held with shopkeepers to provide safety wire at affordable rates.

He also requested motorcy­clists to wear handkerchiefs around their neck and avoid seating children on the fuel tank of their motorcycles.

MAN KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A young man was killed in a road mishap in the area of Khu­rarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 35-year-old M. Haroon resident of Quetta was taking asleep beneath a truck parked near Kamal Mill Khurari­anwala on Jaranwala Road when the truck driver ran the vehicle without realizing his presence be­neath it. As a result, the man was crushed by heavy wheals of the truck which caused his instant death. Rescue 1122 dragged the body out and shifted it to mortu­ary of Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala while the police started investigation, he added.

BODY FOUND FROM CANAL

Packed body of a youth was found from a local canal in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that some pass­ersby witnessed a box floating on surface of water in Rajbah Nas­rana near Chak 76-JB Johdan and informed the area police. The police called Rescue 1122 and the rescuers fished out the box. When it was opened, mutilated corpse of a 25-year-old unknown youth was recovered from it.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri has retrieved 40 kanal and 13 marla state land from land grabbers here on Tuesday. A spokesman of local administration said that the AC Sammundri Suleman Mansha conducted operation at Chak No.465 main Faisalabad Road and retrieved 40 kanals and 13 marla state land worth Rs.49.72 million which the land grabbers had occupied. The AC handed over the retrieved land to rev­enue department and started tree plantation on this site, he added.