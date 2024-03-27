Minister commends PMA’s performance, pledges support for advancements

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday ex­pressed his full satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Maritime Academy (PMA), Karachi.

Talking to the mediamen after his visit and an orientation meeting with the PMA officers, the minister lauded the significance and efficacy of the training and courses offered at the academy, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the skills of cadets.

Acknowledging the practical train­ing needs of cadets, the minister as­sured consideration for the provision of a ship to facilitate hands-on expe­rience, as conveyed by the academy.

In line with addressing the evolv­ing needs of the maritime sector, the minister emphasized the imperative establishment of a Maritime Univer­sity. He announced plans to initiate the requisite administrative pro­cesses, underscoring its crucial role in advancing maritime education and research. Responding to queries, the minister affirmed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ commitment to ad­dressing challenges encountered by PMA, including the provision of po­table water and transportation ser­vices to the academy.

Earlier, the Minister held a detailed meeting with PMA officers, receiving a comprehensive briefing from the Commandant PMA on the academy’s operations and achievements.

VISITS KPT, HOLDS MEETING WITH OFFICERS

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) head office. Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi.

Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh pre­sided over an introductory meeting attended by the Federal Secretary Iram Anjum Khan, KPT Trustee Asif Nisar Vohra and high officials of KPT.

A detailed presentation was given that included information on KPT’s activities, current projects, upcoming projects and KPT’s key issues.

During the meeting, Federal Min­ister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh outlined his vision to elevate KPT and other port to meet international standards. The Federal Minister expressed his strong affiliation with the Karachi Port Trust, emphasizing the abun­dant opportunities it offers that he plans to leverage during his tenure as Minister. He further reiterated his commitment to promptly and deci­sively resolve the longstanding is­sues faced by KPT. Additionally, the Chairman of KPT echoed the Minis­ter’s sentiments and expressed opti­mism about the collaborative efforts to enhance the port’s efficiency and address key challenges.