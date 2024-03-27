Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister reviews progress of NCL, PEPAC 

Our Staff Reporter
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works chaired a meeting of the National Construction Limited (NCL) and Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) at the ministry. 

During the meeting, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was apprised about the management and working of departments by the respective heads of the departments. Both departments shared their achievements and completed projects.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada appreciated the progress so far made by the both departments and said that we must support and utilise our own resources for different ongoing and future developmental projects of ministry.

He directed to appoint regular Managing Director in NCL as soon as possible for smooth working of the department. Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing and Works, and other senior officers of the ministry, NCL and PEPAC were present during the meeting.

CDNS achieves Rs65 billion in Islamic investment bonds

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711492898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024