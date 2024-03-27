Minister reviews progress of NCL, PEPAC 

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works chaired a meeting of the National Construction Limited (NCL) and Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) at the ministry.

During the meeting, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was apprised about the management and working of departments by the respective heads of the departments. Both departments shared their achievements and completed projects.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada appreciated the progress so far made by the both departments and said that we must support and utilise our own resources for different ongoing and future developmental projects of ministry.

He directed to appoint regular Managing Director in NCL as soon as possible for smooth working of the department. Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing and Works, and other senior officers of the ministry, NCL and PEPAC were present during the meeting.