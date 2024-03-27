Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui conferred upon 'Tamgha-e-Khidmat' award

President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the prestigious "Tamgha-e-Khidmat" award upon Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui in recognition of his two-decade-long commitment to promoting a positive image of Pakistan among the Japanese people, the Pakistan Embassy in Japan said in a statement on Wednesday.



The award was presented by Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar at a formal ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, it added.





Last week, President Zardari conferred Pakistan’s highest civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, contributions and show of valour in different fields.



The awards were conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and family members of the recipients of the awards.



At a separate ceremony, the president also conferred insignias of military awards upon 42 officers of Pakistan Armed Forces.