Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui conferred upon 'Tamgha-e-Khidmat' award

Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui conferred upon 'Tamgha-e-Khidmat' award
Web Desk
11:12 PM | March 27, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the prestigious "Tamgha-e-Khidmat" award upon Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui in recognition of his two-decade-long commitment to promoting a positive image of Pakistan among the Japanese people, the Pakistan Embassy in Japan said in a statement on Wednesday.


The award was presented by Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar at a formal ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo, it added.

  
 
Last week, President Zardari conferred Pakistan’s highest civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, contributions and show of valour in different fields. 


The awards were conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and family members of the recipients of the awards.


At a separate ceremony, the president also conferred insignias of military awards upon 42 officers of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui welcome baby girl

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024