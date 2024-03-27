No let-up in Gaza war despite UN ceasefire resolution

GAZA STRIP - Israeli troops battled Hamas mili­tants in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with no sign of a let-up in the war despite a UN Security Council res­olution demanding an “immediate ceasefire”. The resolution was ad­opted Monday after Israel’s closest ally the United States abstained.

It demands an “immediate cease­fire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a “lasting” truce. After the vote, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres led calls for the resolution to be im­plemented.

“Failure would be unforgivable,” he wrote on social media platform X. Israel reacted furiously to the US abstention, as it allowed the resolu­tion to go through with all the other 14 Security Council members voting yes. The resolution is the first since the Gaza war erupted to demand an immediate halt in the fighting.

Washington insisted that its ab­stention, which followed numerous vetoes, did not mark a shift in poli­cy, although it has taken an increas­ingly tougher line with Israel in re­cent weeks.

At least 12 Gazans drowned off the coast near Beit Lahia, in north­ern Gaza, as they were trying to re­trieve airdropped parcels that had landed in the sea, Palestinian para­medics said.

Footage obtained by CNN shows hundreds of Palestinians rushing to the site of the aid drop, with some venturing into the sea as parcels crashed down on the shores of Gaza. In one graphic scene, several dead bodies are shown, with some civil­ians performing CPR in a desperate attempt to resuscitate them.

Abu Mohammad, who witnessed the incident, told CNN the aid was dropped almost one kilometer off the coast into the sea, after which multiple men “who don’t know how to swim drowned” and died while trying to obtain the aid.

“There was strong currents and all the parachutes fell in the water. Peo­ple want to eat and are hungry,” he said. “I haven’t been able to receive anything. The youth can run and get these aid (drops) but for us it’s a dif­ferent story.”

It is unclear which country launched that specific airdrop. Egypt, Germany, the UK, the US, Sin­gapore, and a joint UAE-Jordanian mission all flew airdrops over Gaza on Monday. CNN has reached out to all the ministries of defense of the countries who carried out air drops around that time and have not re­ceived official responses.