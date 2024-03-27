NPO to organise webinar on Digital Marketing Tools and Techniques

ISLAMABAD - The National Productivity Organisation (NPO) is going to organise a webinar on “Digital Market­ing Tools and Techniques” on March 28 (Thurs­day). Digital marketing, also called online mar­keting, is the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers using the internet and other forms of digital communication, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

This includes not only email, social media, and web-based advertising, but also text and mul­timedia messages as a marketing channel. The top digital marketing objectives that businesses strive to achieve are increasing brand aware­ness, driving website traffic, generating leads, and boosting sales and revenue. The workshop will provide information about search engine optimisation, search engine marketing, and content marketing. The webinar is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, data scientists, and researchers.