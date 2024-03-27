Wednesday, March 27, 2024
NPO to organize webinar on 'Digital Marketing Tools and Techniques'

March 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Digital Marketing Tools and Techniques” on March 28 (Thursday).

Digital marketing, also called online marketing, is the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers using the internet and other forms of digital communication, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

This includes not only email, social media, and web-based advertising, but also text and multimedia messages as a marketing channel.

The top digital marketing objectives that businesses strive to achieve are increasing brand awareness, driving website traffic, generating leads, and boosting sales and revenue.

The workshop will provide information about search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and content marketing.

The webinar is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, data scientists, and researchers.

