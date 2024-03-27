Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui felicitated for receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz Award

LAHORE - Former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Sid­diqui was congratulated by sports com­munity of Karachi on receiving Pakistan’s highest civilian award Nishan-e-Imti­az. Firdous Ittehad President Shahida Parveen Kayani, SRA President Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Patron Begum Asma Ali Shah, Karachi Shooting Ball Association President Abdul Manan Baloch, Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, in a joint statement, extended heartiest felicitations to Islahud­din Siddiqui on this great achievement.

They said: “Islahuddin Siddiqui is the first hockey player to be awarded this honor in the 75-year history of Pakistan hockey while this hockey great has already re­ceived two awards from the government of Pakistan and now added this highest civil­ian award in his already decorated cap.”

Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that an unprecedented reception will be arranged in honour of Islahuddin Siddiqui, for which a committee has been formed un­der the leadership of Sindh Wrestling As­sociation President Khalid Jameel Shamsi, whose secretary is a prominent jurist and Kashmiri Leader Ghulam Abbas Jamal.