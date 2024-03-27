Pak, China youth celebrate National Day by extending support to locals

RAWALPINDI - In a heart-warming gesture of friendship and solidarity, the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community, in collaboration with the Beijing One Sphere Charity Foundation and the Zhixinxing Charity Team, made a generous donation to the local elderly orphans and orphans here at Dar-us-Salaam School, Gwadar Pro reported.

Aiming to foster stronger ties and cultural exchanges between the youth of both countries, Chinese and Pakistani volunteers worked together with the school staff to pack and distribute supplies.

A total of 200 families in the area received love packages, which include beans, flour, sugar, cooking oil and other daily necessities.

They were warmly welcomed by the staff and students of Dar-us-Salaam School, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

Malamazan, representing private businesses and volunteers, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the local community.

He emphasised the importance of fostering goodwill and friendship between the two nations through such initiatives. “I really admire the resilience and strength of the Pakistani people and their desire to contribute to the betterment of society.

We will remain dedicated to promoting youth engagement, cultural exchange, and social welfare initiatives,” he added.