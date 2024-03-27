Pakistan Army determined to fight terrorism till end

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday said that the army has thwarted the nefarious intentions of Pakistan's enemies and will fight terrorism with all its might till the end.

An important meeting on the security situation was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which the participants reiterated their determination to deal with terrorism by utilizing the available resources.

The Army Chief stated that he will ensure that every foreign citizen, especially the Chinese, stays safe in Pakistan. The enemies have once again underestimated the morale of the state and the people. The nefarious intentions of the opponents have been thwarted.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the perpetrators of the barbaric act will be brought to justice soon. The Prime Minister emphasized on the enduring relationship of brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and China, saying that the entire nation is saddened by the loss of Chinese lives.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to conduct a full joint investigation by utilizing all resources, he said that terrorism is an international threat, Pakistan's enemies have used terrorism as a tool to stop Pakistan's development. Such actions are aimed at creating mistrust among brothers.

The participants of the meeting expressed their commitment to the complete elimination of terrorism from the country, while serious concerns were expressed about the sanctuaries available for terrorists across the borders. The participants emphasized the need for a regional approach to combating terrorism.