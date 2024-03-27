Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan's HC to UK visits Russian embassy, condoles deaths in Moscow concert attack

Pakistan's HC to UK visits Russian embassy, condoles deaths in Moscow concert attack
Web Desk
9:12 PM | March 27, 2024
National

Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, visited the Russian embassy in London to convey Pakistan’s condolences to the Russian people and government on the deadly terrorist attack in Moscow.

The death toll from last week's Moscow concert hall attack jumped to 140 on Wednesday. The responsibility for the gruesome attack was claimed by the ISIS-K.

At the Russian embassy, Mohammad Faisal signed the condolence book, noting, "We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. In this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and government of the Russian Federation."

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024