Pakistan's HC to UK visits Russian embassy, condoles deaths in Moscow concert attack

Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, visited the Russian embassy in London to convey Pakistan’s condolences to the Russian people and government on the deadly terrorist attack in Moscow.

The death toll from last week's Moscow concert hall attack jumped to 140 on Wednesday. The responsibility for the gruesome attack was claimed by the ISIS-K.

At the Russian embassy, Mohammad Faisal signed the condolence book, noting, "We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. In this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and government of the Russian Federation."