Pakistan women face Indian team in Asia Cup on July 21

LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team will face off the Indian women team in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 on July 21 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28, 2024, that will fea­ture eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women’s cricket across Asia. Pakistan women will meet Nepal on the opening day on July 19 and play their last group match against UAE on July 23. Both the semi­finals will be played on July 26 and the final on July 28.