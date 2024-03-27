Parvez Elahi to contest by-election from PP-32

LAHORE - An ap­pellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi to contest the by-election from PP-32 Gujrat. The tri­bunal set aside the decision of the returning officer to re­ject the nomination papers of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The tribunal, comprising Jus­tice Shahid Karim, announced the reserved verdict, allowing the appeal of the former chief minister against the decision of the returning officer. The tribunal had reserved the ver­dict after hearing arguments by the parties earlier in the day. Parvez Elahi, through his appeal, challenged the deci­sion of the returning officer to reject his nomination papers. He argued that the returning officer had accused him of concealing details of assets, which he believed was con­trary to the facts.