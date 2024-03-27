Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Parvez Elahi to contest by-election from PP-32

Parvez Elahi to contest by-election from PP-32
Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

LAHORE   -   An ap­pellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi to contest the by-election from PP-32 Gujrat. The tri­bunal set aside the decision of the returning officer to re­ject the nomination papers of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The tribunal, comprising Jus­tice Shahid Karim, announced the reserved verdict, allowing the appeal of the former chief minister against the decision of the returning officer. The tribunal had reserved the ver­dict after hearing arguments by the parties earlier in the day. Parvez Elahi, through his appeal, challenged the deci­sion of the returning officer to reject his nomination papers. He argued that the returning officer had accused him of concealing details of assets, which he believed was con­trary to the facts. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1711425471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024