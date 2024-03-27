Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge.” –Stephen Hawking

Past in Perspective
March 27, 2024
Opinions

The eugenics movement, prominent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, advocated for the improvement of the human population through controlled breeding. It aimed to promote desirable traits and suppress undesirable ones, of­ten through coercive measures like forced sterilisa­tion. This movement intersected with various so­cietal biases leading to widespread discrimination and violations of human rights. While eugenics fell out of favour due to its association with atrocities like the Holocaust, its legacy persists in ongoing de­bates over genetic engineering, reproductive tech­nologies, and social policies concerning disabili­ty and healthcare. Understanding our history with eugenics allows us to understand the moral quan­daries that will always be present when scientific knowledge is applied in an inappropriate way.

