The eugenics movement, prominent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, advocated for the improvement of the human population through controlled breeding. It aimed to promote desirable traits and suppress undesirable ones, often through coercive measures like forced sterilisation. This movement intersected with various societal biases leading to widespread discrimination and violations of human rights. While eugenics fell out of favour due to its association with atrocities like the Holocaust, its legacy persists in ongoing debates over genetic engineering, reproductive technologies, and social policies concerning disability and healthcare. Understanding our history with eugenics allows us to understand the moral quandaries that will always be present when scientific knowledge is applied in an inappropriate way.