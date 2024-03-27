PIA privatisation plan approved

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Direc­tors of Pakistan Internation­al Airlines (PIA) has okayed the government’s plan for privatisation of the national flag carrier. According to re­ports, the newly formed PIA’s Board of Directors gave the nod for privatisation after a lengthy four-hour session. Sources have revealed that under the Securities and Ex­change Commission of Paki­stan (SECP) regulations, it is mandatory to obtain approv­al from the board for deci­sions. The meeting also dis­cussed proposals regarding the future of employees. Rec­ommendations to retire em­ployees who have only left four years of service have been put forward, and pro­posals for voluntary retire­ment before the PIA privati­sation were also considered. Furthermore, it was reported that the meeting was briefed on the company’s report by financial adviser Ernest Young regarding the privati­sation. It should be noted that the PIA Board had been inac­tive since October 2023. The federal cabinet had approved the new PIA Board of Direc­tors’ formation a few days ago. The government has al­ready initiated the process to delegate the operations and management of Karachi, Is­lamabad, and Lahore airports – with the aim of generating foreign exchange to support the economy.