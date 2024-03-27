Price control magistrates are fully active: DC

NAROWAL - Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza has said that price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at fixed rates on the order of Chief Minister Punjab. The actions of price control magistrates are ongoing on a daily basis.

In this regard, In this regard, 28,817 inspections were conducted from 1st Ramzan to 14th Ramzan, in which 804 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations. A total of 19,16,500 rupees were fined during the special campaign against illicit profi­teering, hoarding, adultration and 6 cases were registered and 70 arrests were made.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal further said that no shopkeeper will be allowed to affect the pur­chasing power of the people by taking illegal prof­its. Any shopkeeper found guilty of voilation will be heavily fined. Deputy Commissioner Narowal directed the price control magistrates to increase the number of inspections and the shopkeepers who sell food items above the official price should be fined and imprisoned because the public’s in­terest comes first.