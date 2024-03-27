PSF condemns suspension of free textbook provision

KHYBER - The Pukhtoon Student Federation, Khyber, has vehemently condemned the suspension of the provision of free textbooks in government schools. They demand that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government take immediate notice and ensure the resumption of this essential service for the betterment of the poor segment of society.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through a notification, has ceased the free supply of new textbooks in state-run schools. President of the Pakhtoon Students Federation (PSF) Khyber chapter, Abdul Wahab, expressed his outrage, stating that the decision to discontinue the provision of free textbooks in the militancy-hit province’s government-run schools is condemnable. He sees it as equivalent to depriving Pakhtun children of their basic right to education.

This essential service has been continued for several years, but the incumbent government has suspended it, which Wahab views as step-motherly behaviour towards Pakhtoon children.

Wahab emphasized that it is the basic responsibility of the state and a constitutional right of every child to receive free education. He urged the provincial government to resume the provision of free textbooks in government-run schools.

He warned that if the government fails to do so, the PSF will utilize all available forums to compel the government to reinstate the service.