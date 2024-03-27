PSX gains 380 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 380.63 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 65,906.28 points against 65,525.65 points the previous trading day. A total of 303,710,027 shares valuing Rs12.078 billion were traded during the day as compared to 261,194,334 shares valuing Rs8.945 billion the last day. Some 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PIAC with 30,297,500 shares at Rs25.39 per share, PTCL with 28,146,003 shares with 16.10 per share and National Bank XD with 21,033,972 shares at Rs40.56 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs89.89 per share price, closing at Rs8,290.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Limited with a Rs87.50 rise in its per share price to Rs1,582.50. Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs37.17 per share closing at Rs1,680.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs25.00 decline to close at Rs710.00.