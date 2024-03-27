Wednesday, March 27, 2024
PSX gains 380 points
ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 380.63 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 65,906.28 points against 65,525.65 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 303,710,027 shares valu­ing Rs12.078 billion were traded during the day as compared to 261,194,334 shares valuing Rs8.945 bil­lion the last day. Some 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket; 171 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained un­changed. The three top trad­ing companies were PIAC with 30,297,500 shares at Rs25.39 per share, PTCL with 28,146,003 shares with 16.10 per share and Nation­al Bank XD with 21,033,972 shares at Rs40.56 per share. Rafhan Maize Prod­ucts Company Limited witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs89.89 per share price, closing at Rs8,290.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Limited with a Rs87.50 rise in its per share price to Rs1,582.50. Bata Pakistan Limited wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs37.17 per share clos­ing at Rs1,680.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs25.00 de­cline to close at Rs710.00.

