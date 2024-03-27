PTI announces candidates for by-elections in Punjab

The Pakistan Tehreek Pakistan (PTI) on Wednesday nominated its candidates for the by-elections in Punjab.

In his message on social media site X, Hammad Azhar said Shahzad Farooq will contest from NA-119 Lahore and Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar from NA-132 Kasur.

Hakim Nisar would contest from PP-22 Chakwal, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from PP-32 Gujrat and Owais Qasim from PP-54 Narowal, said Azhar.

Ijaz Bhatti would contest from PP-139, Sheikhupura, Hafiz Zeeshan from PP-149, Moonis Elahi from PP-158 and Yousuf Mayo from PP-164.

Azhar said the rest of the candidates would be announced soon while the PTI would put all its support behind candidates.