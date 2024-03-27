Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI announces candidates for by-elections in Punjab

PTI announces candidates for by-elections in Punjab
Web Desk
11:14 PM | March 27, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek Pakistan (PTI) on Wednesday nominated its candidates for the by-elections in Punjab.

In his message on social media site X, Hammad Azhar said Shahzad Farooq will contest from NA-119 Lahore and Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar from NA-132 Kasur.

Hakim Nisar would contest from PP-22 Chakwal, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from PP-32 Gujrat and Owais Qasim from PP-54 Narowal, said Azhar.

Ijaz Bhatti would contest from PP-139, Sheikhupura, Hafiz Zeeshan from PP-149, Moonis Elahi from PP-158 and Yousuf Mayo from PP-164.

Azhar said the rest of the candidates would be announced soon while the PTI would put all its support behind candidates.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024