PTI asks SC to provide swift justice to civilians in army custody

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tues­day demanded that the Su­preme Court (SC) should ensure provision of swift and immediate justice to the civilians whose cases were pending before the mili­tary courts due to their al­leged involvement in May 9 violence. A PTI spokesper­son said that the Constitu­tion guaranteed a right of a fair trial to every citizen, and the state wasn’t authorized to deprive any citizen of this constitutional and funda­mental right. He alleged that the major cause of these cas­es pending before the mili­tary courts was purely po­litical in nature and it was the responsibility of the top court to guard the basic con­stitutional rights of civilians.