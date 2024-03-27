Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI asks SC to provide swift justice to civilians in army custody

PTI asks SC to provide swift justice to civilians in army custody
Imran Mukhtar
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tues­day demanded that the Su­preme Court (SC) should ensure provision of swift and immediate justice to the civilians whose cases were pending before the mili­tary courts due to their al­leged involvement in May 9 violence. A PTI spokesper­son said that the Constitu­tion guaranteed a right of a fair trial to every citizen, and the state wasn’t authorized to deprive any citizen of this constitutional and funda­mental right. He alleged that the major cause of these cas­es pending before the mili­tary courts was purely po­litical in nature and it was the responsibility of the top court to guard the basic con­stitutional rights of civilians.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711492898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024