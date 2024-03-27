PTI asks SC to provide swift justice to civilians in army custody

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded that the Supreme Court (SC) should ensure provision of swift and immediate justice to the civilians whose cases were pending before the military courts due to their alleged involvement in May 9 violence. A PTI spokesperson said that the Constitution guaranteed a right of a fair trial to every citizen, and the state wasn’t authorized to deprive any citizen of this constitutional and fundamental right. He alleged that the major cause of these cases pending before the military courts was purely political in nature and it was the responsibility of the top court to guard the basic constitutional rights of civilians.