Punjab CM approves establishment of new department for anti-narcotics

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved establishment of a new department for anti-narcotics and building of three police stations for drug control.

The approval was given during a meeting in Lahore today.

She directed to set up a tax consultancy unit and called for broadening the tax net to bring all those in to the tax net.

She directed to clear the backlog of registration plates of motor vehicles.

The meeting was briefed that thirteen excise check posts will be established to prevent smuggling and drug smuggling.