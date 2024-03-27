Rain, thunderstorm expected across country from today: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with wind/thunderstorms in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan from March 27 to March 31.

The rain would be the result of a westerly wave entering the western parts of the country on March 27, likely to grip upper and central parts on March 28, persisting till March 31. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind­storm/thunderstorms with snowfall over the mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Man­sehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Mar­wat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Malakand, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram with oc­casional gaps from March 27-31.

Isolated heavy fall and hailstorms is also expected on March 29 and 30. In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thun­derstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan includ­ing Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar while in Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffar­abad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhim­ber, Mirpur with occasional gaps from March 27 till April 01. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorms is also ex­pected on March 29 and March 30.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Mur­ree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Ba­hauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafiz­abad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mian­wali with occasional gaps from March 27 (evening/night) to March 31.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Ra­janpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Mu­zaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqa­bad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Baha­walnagar with occasional gaps from March 28-30. Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected in the province during the forecast period.