Rains with wind, thunderstorm forecast from tomorrow

LAHORE - The Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snow­fall over the mountains) in most parts of the country including the provincial capital from Thursday to Sunday. Ac­cording to a spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a west­erly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 27th March and likely to grip upper and central parts on 28th March and likely to per­sist till 31st March. Under the influ­ence of this weather system most of the parts are likely to receive rains while rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawal­pindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafiz­abad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mian­wali with occasional gaps from 27th (evening/night) to 31st March. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawal­pur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 28th to 30th March. Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected in the province during the forecast period. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, ve­hicles and solar panels etc, while tour­ists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period, spokes­man added