‘Ramazandastarkhawans being held across KP’

Peshawar - Under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and supervised by Advisor to CM Mashal Azam Yousafzai, Ramadan Dastarhawan events are being conducted in shelters and public places throughout the province. Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai reported that 71 Ramadan Dastarhawans were established across the province yesterday, accommodating a total of 12,259 people for iftar.

In Swat, eight Dastarhawans were established, serving 3,065 individuals, while in Peshawar, four Dastarhawans served 1,199 people. Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Yousafzai emphasized that the Ramadan Dastarhawan initiative will continue until Eid.