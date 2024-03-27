Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Ramazandastarkhawans being held across KP’

Our Staff Reporter
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and supervised by Advisor to CM Mashal Azam Yousafzai, Ramadan Dastarhawan events are being conducted in shelters and public places throughout the province. Advisor to CM Mashal Yousafzai reported that 71 Ramadan Dastarhawans were established across the province yesterday, accommodating a total of 12,259 people for iftar.

In Swat, eight Dastarhawans were established, serving 3,065 individuals, while in Peshawar, four Dastarhawans served 1,199 people. Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Yousafzai emphasized that the Ramadan Dastarhawan initiative will continue until Eid.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711492898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024