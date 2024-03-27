Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tues­day gained 05 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.07 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.12. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs281.25, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 60 paisa to close at Rs301.44 against the last-day closing of Rs300.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of Rs1.16 was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.75 compared to the last clos­ing of Rs350.59. The Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.72 and Rs74.14, respectively.