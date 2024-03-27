Russia claims Kyiv, West aided Moscow attackers

MOSCOW - Russia on Tuesday sought to shift blame for the Moscow concert hall attack onto Ukraine and its Western backers, despite the Islamic State group claiming responsibility for the massacre of at least 139 people.

The Kremlin’s security services have been scrambling to explain how gunmen on Friday managed to carry out the worst attack in Russia in over two decades.

President Vladimir Putin has ac­knowledged that “radical Islamists” conducted the bloody assault, but suggested they were linked to Ukraine, two years into the Kremlin’s offensive on the country.

The head of Russia’s FSB security agency Alexander Bortnikov said Tuesday that while those who had “ordered” the attack had not been identified, the assailants were head­ing to Ukraine and would have been “greeted as heroes”.

“We believe the action was pre­pared both by the radical Islamists themselves and, of course, facilitat­ed by Western special services, and Ukraine’s special services themselves have a direct connection to this,” Bortnikov was cited as saying by Rus­sian news agencies.

Ukraine has fiercely rejected any accusations from Moscow that it was tied to the assault, with a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the Kremlin was looking to cover up the “incompetence” of its intelligence agencies. The Kremlin has expressed confidence in the country’s power­ful security agencies, despite ques­tions swirling over how they failed to thwart the massacre after public and private warnings from the United States. Islamic State jihadists have said several times since Friday that they were responsible, and IS-affili­ated media channels have published graphic videos of the gunmen inside the venue. French President Em­manuel Macron on Monday said Paris had information that the jihadists were responsible and warned Russia against exploiting the attack to blame Ukraine. The concert hall massacre was a major blow for Putin just over a week after he claimed a new term after one-sided elections the Kremlin billed as an endorsement of his mili­tary operation against Ukraine.

Putin on Monday said for the first time that “radical Islamists” were be­hind last week’s attack, but sought to tie it to Kyiv. Without providing any evidence, Putin connected the attack at Crocus City Hall to a series of in­cursions into Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups, and said they were all part of efforts to “sow panic in our society”.