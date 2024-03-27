SACM asks TEVTA to find out opportunities of income

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Technical Edu­cation, Industries and Com­merce, Abdul Karim Tordhir has directed Technical Edu­cation and Vocational Train­ing Authority (TEVTA) to find out opportunities of income from various possible sourc­es for better and sustainable financial management and taking of effective measures for self-reliance and financial stability of the institute.

He issued these directives during a briefing regarding Technical Education and Vo­cational Training Authority (TEVTA) here in Hayatabad on Tuesday. Besides, the Man­aging Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaq, Director Finance Munir Gul, Director HR Abid Iqbal, Director Nisab Sadiq Orakzai, Director P&D Haider Ali, Director Monitoring Nazir and other officers of the au­thority were present on this occasion. All sections of TE­VTA gave separate briefings to the special assistant regarding operational affairs, personnel, courses provided in training institutes, financial and ad­ministrative affairs, financial challenges and proposed plan to tackle them, curricular and development activities.

The special assistant di­rected initiating of efforts for introduction of a suitable busi­ness and production model to operate the financial affairs of the institute in a better man­ner, under which the resources and assets of the department can be utilised for the financial affairs of the institution.

He also directed the inclu­sion of the trade of regional importance and characteris­tics in the curricular activities of technical education and assigning of responsibilities to the heads with the best performance and transpar­ency in training institutions. In the meeting, the financial challenges faced by the spe­cial assistant and several sug­gestions were presented to deal with them. The special assistant was given detailed briefing regarding operational affair, staff, courses taught in institutions and financial chal­lenges faced by them.

The special assistant was also briefed about the tech­nical education institutions in the province, the courses offered in them and the re­sponsibilities of the teaching and other staff of the institu­tions. On this occasion, the special assistant said that the technical education sector is the basic and important pillar of vocational education and training for the youth of the province, saying he is making efforts to strengthen it further.

He said that in the formation of the new TEVTA board, good reputation and capable people should be included who can play their role in achieving the goals of the development of the organisation because it is the government’s effort to pre­pare people for the prepara­tion of experienced and skilled manpower. The special assis­tant also stressed on making the recruitment process in TEVTA to the high principles of transparency and said that the entire recruitment process should be made transparent for the recruitment of 100 per­cent qualified and merit-based personnel in the recruitment of new staff for the organisa­tion. He directed for hiring of competent and qualified peo­ple for the institution.

He directed to review the matter to keep the number of staff as per requirement at TEVTA headquarters. On this occasion, the special assistant directed him to provide the de­tails of the staff posted on (de­tachment) in different centres of the institution. He said that they have to make possible ef­forts for the development and stability of the institution and find a useful way in this re­gard. He said that in technical education courses in tourism, mining, agriculture and other important sectors according to the local needs and impor­tance should be included.