SBP governor inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

KARACHI - AL Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited officially com­menced operations across ten branches in 4 cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Is­lamabad, and Peshawar.

Following Bank AL Habib’s announcement in September last year, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the es­tablishment of an Exchange Com­pany as a wholly-owned subsid­iary, with an authorised capital of Rs1 billion. With the issuance of licences from the State Bank of Pakistan and the Certificate of Incorporation from the Securi­ties and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), AL Habib Ex­change received the green light to initiate its operations. AL Habib Exchange is an initiative by Bank AL Habib in line with State Bank of Pakistan’s structural reforms within the Exchange Companies sector and aims to cater to the genuine foreign exchange needs of its customers. The main branch of AL Habib Exchange was inau­gurated by the Hon’ble Governor State Bank of Pakistan Mr Jameel Ahmed in the presence of Mr Ab­bas D Habib, Founder Member and Chairman Bank AL Habib, Mr Qumail R. Habib, Executive Direc­tor, Bank AL Habib, Mr Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Executive, Bank AL Habib, Syed Furqan Chief Executive Officer AL Habib Ex­change and Senior officials from SBP, Bank AL Habib and AL Habib Exchange. This occasion marks the beginning of a new era in foreign exchange services, as AL Habib Exchange endeavours to set new standards of excellence and reliability in the industry.