SC expresses concern over encroachments, degradation and deforestation of Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tues­day expressed concern over the en­croachments, degradation and the deforestation of Margalla Hills Na­tional Park saying that no compro­mise on the necessity to preserve it.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprises Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Akhtar Af­ghan conducted hearing of an appeal of Monal Group of Companies and Sole Proprietorship against sealing of its restaurant at Margalla National Hills Park (MNHP).

Capital Development Authority (CDA) was directed to file report of survey, conducted by Survey of Paki­stan. The Court asked the Authority if the survey has not been completed then inform when it will be complet­ed. The CDA should also state if it has earmarked the boundaries of the Na­tional Park.

The Court noted that the Islam­abad Wildlife (Protection, Preser­vation, Conservation and Manage­ment) Ordinance, 1979 stipulates that the National Park has to be protected, preserved, conserved and managed and can be made accessi­ble to the public only for recreation, education and research purposes.

The Chief Justice said that the apex court has interpreted the Fun­damental Right to life (Article 9) to living a meaningful life, including having access to parks and to avail of benefits deriving therefrom. “If the National Park is not preserved it will have a number of adverse envi­ronmental consequences, including increasing greenhouses gases, ex­acerbating climate change, reducing the natural habitat of animals, birds and biodiversity,” he added.

The Court said that the National Park can only be used as mandated in the Ordinance. But in violation of the law commercial activities are taking place in the National Park which have been increasing and if this trajectory continues it will not be long until this blessing and gift of nature will be lost forever.

It added, “There can be no com­promise on the necessity to preserve the National Park. However, we are not unmindful of the fact that run­ning businesses are operating in the National Park which may need to be dismantled and relocated. Therefore, we look to all parties to propose solu­tions for restoring the integrity of the National Park in a systematic manner and that it be used only as is permis­sible under the Ordinance; proposals may be submitted in writing.”

Umar Ijaz Gillani, representing the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board stated that restaurants and other commercial activities being undertaken in the National Park vio­late section 21 of the Ordinance and that over the years deforestation has taken place, its lands have been encroached upon and the National Park’s status degraded.

He further stated that the CDA has assumed all regulatory powers with regard to the National Park despite the fact that section 4 of the Ordi­nance stipulates that it is to be man­aged by the Board. He further stated that any amount generated from the use of the National Park should be spent on the National Park and not for the general development works of CDA in Islamabad City.