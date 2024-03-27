Schools tasked to plant 3.8m saplings

MULTAN - Sec­retary School Education (SED) Southern Punjab, Dr Obaid Ullah Khokhar, said on Tuesday that department has set a target to plant more than 3.8 million sap­lings in government schools of the region. He empha­sized the involvement of teachers and students in the tree plantation process, saying that that during the tree plantation campaign, a total of 38,783,335 plants sapling will be planted with the help of 105,022 teach­ers and 3,773,313 students in government schools of Southern Punjab. He ex­pressed these views after planting a sapling at educa­tion secretariat along with Additional Secretary Kha­waja Mazhar-ul-Haq, DPI (Secondary) Southern Pun­jab Zahida Batool, and Sec­tion Officer Shabir Ahmed. He stated that extensive tree plantation is impera­tive to combat the effects of climate change. The life of a tree is the life of millions of humans. The Secretary SED said that the dept has initi­ated the process of teach­ing green curriculum and planting Miyawaki forests to raise awareness among stu­dents about climate change and environmental pollu­tion and to emphasize the importance of a green and healthy environment.