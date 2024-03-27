Wednesday, March 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Secure Logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from today

Secure Logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from today
PRESS RELEASE
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Secure Logistics Group Ltd IPO’s book building phase will be held on 27th and 28th March where high net worth individuals and institutional investors will sub­scribe to 100 percent of the issue size (50 million shares).

The book building will start at the floor price of Rs12 per share. Based on the interest from inves­tors during the book building process, the strike price can rise by 40 percent to up to Rs16.80 a share, thus helping the company to potentially raise Rs840 million.

After the book building pro­cess, successful bidders will be provisionally allotted 75 per­cent of the issue size (50 mil­lion shares). The remaining 25 percent shares will then be of­fered to retail investors at the strike price. SLG aims to raise a minimum of Rs600 million by offering a 18 percent stake in the company to institutional and general investors. SLG has also already secured pre-IPO equity of Rs585 million from existing strategic investors like Saudi Bugshan Group ( a large Saudi conglomerate) and Karandaaz Pakistan, a FDCO backed devel­opment finance institution.

Aurangzeb affirms digitisation drive to expand tax base, enhance economic stability

The primary purpose of the equity capital raising is to “de­leverage the balance sheet in an unprecedented high interest rate environment, enhance com­pany’s technology infrastructure base to complete the on-going Tech-Pivot and initiate expan­sion into the regional markets”.

The company has a solid track record of capital market transac­tions to boost business growth. It successfully closed Rs600 mil­lion convertible Term Finance Issue in 1Q CY19 and raised an­other Rs1.2 billion through equi­ty issue to Saudi Bugshan Group and Karandaaz Pakistan in 1Q CY20. SLG’s IPO has been priced at an attractive trailing P/E of 5.39x at the floor price of Rs12.

Tags:

PRESS RELEASE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1711425471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024