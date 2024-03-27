Secure Logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from today

KARACHI - Secure Logistics Group Ltd IPO’s book building phase will be held on 27th and 28th March where high net worth individuals and institutional investors will sub­scribe to 100 percent of the issue size (50 million shares).

The book building will start at the floor price of Rs12 per share. Based on the interest from inves­tors during the book building process, the strike price can rise by 40 percent to up to Rs16.80 a share, thus helping the company to potentially raise Rs840 million.

After the book building pro­cess, successful bidders will be provisionally allotted 75 per­cent of the issue size (50 mil­lion shares). The remaining 25 percent shares will then be of­fered to retail investors at the strike price. SLG aims to raise a minimum of Rs600 million by offering a 18 percent stake in the company to institutional and general investors. SLG has also already secured pre-IPO equity of Rs585 million from existing strategic investors like Saudi Bugshan Group ( a large Saudi conglomerate) and Karandaaz Pakistan, a FDCO backed devel­opment finance institution.

The primary purpose of the equity capital raising is to “de­leverage the balance sheet in an unprecedented high interest rate environment, enhance com­pany’s technology infrastructure base to complete the on-going Tech-Pivot and initiate expan­sion into the regional markets”.

The company has a solid track record of capital market transac­tions to boost business growth. It successfully closed Rs600 mil­lion convertible Term Finance Issue in 1Q CY19 and raised an­other Rs1.2 billion through equi­ty issue to Saudi Bugshan Group and Karandaaz Pakistan in 1Q CY20. SLG’s IPO has been priced at an attractive trailing P/E of 5.39x at the floor price of Rs12.