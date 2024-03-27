Shafay reviews CM’s youth skill development programme

LAHORE - Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting to review the prog­ress of ongoing development schemes and various features of CM Youth Skills Development Programme here at TE­VTA Secretariat on Tuesday. The meet­ing decided that no new institution would be set up without improving the existing institutions. The provincial minister said that TEVTA’s institutions and laboratories would be aligned with global requirements. He added that laboratories should be upgraded with the cooperation of universities like UMT (University of Management and Technology), while biometric at­tendance of students and staff should also be arranged in TEVTA insti­tutes, besides paying special atten­tion towards the future of microchip manufacturing. Language courses including Arabic, German, Korean, Japanese and Spanish should be started in TEVTA institutes and the curriculum should be prepared according to the requirements of global market, he added. He also di­rected to improve TEVTA’s website. Provincial Industry and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, COO Qura­ta Al Ain, Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Economic Advi­sor Javed Iqbal and officers concerned attended the meeting.