Six IHC judges write to SJC against meddling of spy agencies’ operatives

ISLAMABAD - Six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies.
The IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz Tuesday wrote the letter to SJC seeking guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.
The judges stated in the letter that they are writing to seek guidance from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on part of “members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such actions that come to his/her attention in relation to colleagues and/or members of the courts that the High Court supervises.”
They concluded, “We, therefore, request that a judicial convention be called to consider the matter of interference of intelligence operatives with judicial functions and /or intimidation of judges in a manner that undermines independence of the judiciary. Such convention might provide further information as to whether judges of other High Courts have had experiences similar to those narrated above. Such institutional consultation might then assist the Supreme Court to consider how best to protect independence of the judiciary, put in place a mechanism to affix liability for those who undermine such independence and clarify for the benefit of individual judges the course of action they must take when they find themselves at the receiving end of interference and/or intimidation by members of the executive.”
The letter said that they believe it is imperative to inquire into and determine whether there exists a continuing policy on part of the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence operatives who report to the executive branch, to intimidate judges, under threat of coercion or blackmail, to engineer judicial outcomes in politically consequential matters, in view of the following events.
It mentioned that there emerged a difference of opinion between members of the bench hearing the case titled Muhammad Said Vs. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi (Writ Petition No.3061 of 2022). The matter was reserved to determine the question of maintainability on 30.03.2023. The presiding judge circulated his draft opinion finding the petition maintainable, while the other two disagreed with it and wrote, a different opinion, which was circulated on 19.04.2023.
“Considerable pressure was brought to bear on the judges who had opined that the petition was not maintainable, by operatives of the ISI, through friends and relatives of these judges. Fearing for their security, they sought additional protection for their homes. One of the judges had to be admitted in a hospital due to high blood pressure caused by stress. The matter was brought to the attention of Chief Justice IHC. It was also brought to the attention of the then Chief Justice of Pakistan during a meeting at his residence on 02.05.2023. On 03.05.2023 six judges of IHC met with Chief Justice IHC to share their concerns re efforts of ISI operatives to affect judicial outcomes. He advised that he had already spoken to the DG ISI and had been assured that no official from ISI will approach judges of the IHC. The interference on part intelligence operatives however continued,” said the letter.
It also pointed out that in May 2023, the brother-in-law of a judge of IHC was abducted by armed men. He was returned at night approximately 24 hours after his abduction. He subsequently revealed that he was abducted by individuals who claimed to be operatives of the ISI, and after having undertaken surveillance of members of the judge’s family, including his son, had selected the brother-in-law for abduction. During his confinement he was administered electric shocks. He was also forced to record a video on the instruction of his abductors and tortured into making false allegations. Subsequently, a complaint was filed against the judge of IHC before the SIC, accompanied by an orchestrated media campaign to bring pressure to bear upon the judge to resign.
The IHC judges also mentioned that on 10.05.2023, the judges of the IHC sent a letter to Chief Justice IHC recording incidences of operatives of the ISI seeking to interfere with judicial matters and requested that appropriate contempt proceedings be initiated to ensure that Islamabad High Court continues to discharge its functions without interference by the executive and/or intelligence agencies but no proceedings were however initiated.
The judges said that aforementioned events suggest that if in our judicial history there were ever a design to undermine the independence of the judiciary and influence the outcome of cases of interest to the executive branch, such design may not have been discarded. In the matter of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui allegations of interference by operatives of ISI have been dealt with and relief has been granted to a former judge of IHC who was wronged. We believe that while such action was necessary, it may not be sufficient.