Speeding up of work on sports projects in KP directed

Peshawar   -  Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has instructed concerned authorities to expedite the progress on essential stages of sports developmental projects by eliminating obstacles hindering the establishment of Sports Complexes in District Batgram and Lower Dir at Timergara. These instructions were issued during a meeting with members of the provincial assembly and former cabinet members Taj Mohammad Tarand and Shafiullah Khan at his office in Peshawar on Tuesday. Chief Planning Officer and Director General Sports Abdul Nasser were also present.

During the meeting, Member of Provincial Assembly and former advisor to Chief Minister Shafiullah Khan informed the advisor that in the previous government, a sports complex had been approved, and a site was identified near the district capital Timergara. Therefore, steps should be taken to construct this scheme at the designated location. Similarly, former provincial minister and member of the provincial assembly, Taj Mohammad Tarand, requested the establishment of a sports complex on the land acquired for Tehsil Sports Complex in Batgram many years ago.

In response, the Sports Adviser assured the assembly members of full support and emphasized progress on these projects. He stated that the government is committed to providing entertainment and sports opportunities to the youth everywhere. Efforts will be made without delay to provide necessary facilities to the people across the region.

