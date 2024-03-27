SSP Sukkur appeals citizens to cooperate with security personnel

SUKKUR - The Sukkur police had been working day and night to en­sure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citi­zens. SSP Sukkur, Abid Baloch said this while visiting the Ramazan Bazaar to review security arrangements. He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full com­mitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials dur­ing the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person. Administration of Ramzan Bachat Bazaar appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at Ramzan Bazaars.