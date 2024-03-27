Wednesday, March 27, 2024
SSP Sukkur appeals citizens to cooperate with security personnel

Agencies
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   The Sukkur police had been working day and night to en­sure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citi­zens. SSP Sukkur, Abid Baloch said this while visiting the Ramazan Bazaar to review security arrangements. He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full com­mitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials dur­ing the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person. Administration of Ramzan Bachat Bazaar appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at Ramzan Bazaars.

Agencies

