Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Station Commander visits Zamung Kor’s orphanage

APP
March 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat visited the Zamung Kor center in Dera Ismail Khan, assuring full cooperation for the education and welfare of state children. Upon arrival, he was warmly greeted by Assistant Director Zamung Kor, Raffi Ullah Khan. During his inspection of the center, including its school, hostel, and medical facilities, Khan briefed the commander about the state children.

In his remarks, Brig. Amir Hayat commended the efforts of Raffi Ullah Khan and his team in caring for orphaned children. He also awarded prizes to students who excelled in recent exams up to grade six. Additionally, he distributed uniforms and shoes to 110 students on behalf of the Pak-Army, reaffirming the army’s commitment to supporting orphaned children.

Before concluding his visit, the students of Zamung Kor impressed the commander with tableaus and speeches on various topics, earning applause from the guest officer.

APP

